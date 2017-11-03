Cuadrado: ‘Dybala is calm’

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado assures his Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala is “very calm” and “training really well”.

La Joya started the season in blistering from, but has just one goal in his last eight games and has looked frustrated in recent matches.

“I always see him as being very good,” Cuadrado insisted, speaking to Sky.

“I think sometimes people make things bigger than they are and blow them out of proportion. He’s very calm, he’s contented and he’s training really well.

“We know the player he is and what he gives us, even when he doesn’t score. He definitely makes different plays to allow others to score, he always gives us something more.

“We know he’s great, sometimes there are these moments and he just has to deal with them with great tranquility.

“He’s the same as ever. He’s always laughing and joking, he always trains well. There’s nothing, he knows what he needs to do.”

The Bianconeri haven’t always been on the top of their game so far this season, and Cuadrado was asked about the reasons for that.

“There are games which are different and we have to face them with the right attitude. There are moments in some games where we have to be more focused to do better.

“We always try to face every game with great humility and calmness and look to improve every day.”

Coach Massimiliano Allegri even said the Colombian international could play right-back…

“We’ve never talked about it, but he knows that when I was starting out in Colombia I played there, so I know a bit about it and I can easily adapt to it.

“I’m always available and I’ll give my all for the team.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.