Vecino: ‘Too early to talk Scudetto’

Inter midfielder Matias Vecino won’t discuss the Scudetto at this early stage - “the road is still long”.

The Nerazzurri have started the season on fire under Luciano Spalletti, and are just two points behind Serie A leaders Napoli.

“We’re high up in the table and we want to make the most of it,” Vecino told Premium Sport.

“We want to stay up there for a long time, but the principal objective [the Champions League] remains.

“Can we say the word ‘Scudetto’? No, the road is still long and we need to have more short-term goals because there are plenty of games left.

“We’re going about things in the right way and we have to continue like this.

“Winning helps you feel good, but we have to repeat what we’re doing every Sunday, because the other teams are strong.

“We have to win on Sunday [against Torino] because there’s no other way to step up there.”

Spalletti arrived from Roma this summer, and Vecino was asked what impact the Coach has had.

“He’s a Coach who knows how to convey his ideas and has a great team mentality. He has so much experience, he’s already coached great clubs like Inter.

“He always finds the right words for each match, and he always finds away to fire-up the team.”

Over 70,000 fans will be inside San Siro on Sunday afternoon for the Torino game, the highest attendance of the season outside the Milan derby.

“For me it’s always a positive,” Vecino said.

“The enthusiasm of the fans always gives us more of a charge, and it’s the result of what we do on the pitch.

“We’re happy to see them so fired-up, but we have to continue this way. There’s a long road ahead of us.

“It means we’re doing well and the fans like what we do. It’s a big responsibility for us.”

