Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses the prospect of Juventus target Emre Can leaving on a free - “If it happens like that we can’t change it”.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season, and is known to be a target for the Bianconeri.

From January 1 he’ll be free to negotiate with the Italian champions, and the Liverpool boss was asked about that prospect in his Press conference today.

“If it happens like that we can’t change it,” Klopp shrugged.

“If there’s a player out there with a contract ending next summer and he’s good, which Emre obviously is, we’d try to do the same.

“So that’s an opportunity for all of us. What could I do now? I could say ‘it’s a big problem, we have to sort this now!’, put pressure on the player, put pressure on the club, make people angry…

“That makes absolutely no sense, we have to respect his contract is ending and it’s like this.

“If a contract ends there are two sides who could have done differently, one side is the club and one side is the player. That’s how it is, we can’t change it.

“There’s nothing new, no news. That’s how it is, I’ve said it a few times, there’s no problem repeating it, so I’ll say it again.

“It’s our job to make this club as exciting as possible. He can also sign a contract in May, even as a player who’s already here.

“I’ve said it a lot of times, as long as Emre doesn’t give me one sign that his mind is somewhere else, I don’t have to talk about this.

“So for myself everything is ok, but there’s nothing new.”

