Vrsaljko agent: ‘Napoli? No comment’

By Football Italia staff

Sime Vrsaljko’s agent refuses to discuss rumours of a move to Napoli - “it’s pointless talking about it”.

The Croatian international has struggled for playing time at Atletico Madrid this season, making just three La Liga appearances so far.

The former Sassuolo man is capable of playing on the left or the right of the defence, and with Faouzi Ghoulam out injured it has been suggested the Partenopei could move for him in January.

“It’s pointless asking me now,” Giuseppe Riso shrugged, speaking on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“At the moment we don’t know anything. It’s pointless talking about it.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.