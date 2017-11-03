Lazio sweat over Immobile fitness

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are sweating over the fitness of Ciro Immobile, ahead of Sunday’s game with Udinese.

The striker missed the win over Nice in the Europa League yesterday, but he was expected to be back for the return of Serie A action.

Immobile trained with the team today, but Sky is reporting that the Italian international is still feeling pain in his thigh.

His condition will be assessed tomorrow, but it’s not certain that Simone Inzaghi will have his top-scorer available.

It will also be a cause for concern for Italy CT Giampiero Ventura, ahead of the World Cup play-off games with Sweden.

