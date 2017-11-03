Ones to watch in Serie A Week 12

By Football Italia staff

Serie A enters its final round of fixtures before the international break, where Italy will face Sweden for a place at the World Cup.

The top five are setting a relentless pace though, so none of the Azzurri stars can afford to take their eye off the ball before heading off for international duty.

Ahead of the weekend, Football Italia explains what to watch out for in Week 12.

The Derby della Lanterna

Saturday night sees Genoa and Sampdoria meet in the Derby della Lanterna, with the future of Grifone Coach Ivan Juric on the line.

Genoa have won just one game all season, with the squad place in ritiro ahead of the port city derby.

Samp, meanwhile, are riding high in sixth place, and the Blucerchiati would love nothing more than the pile the misery on their city rivals.

How will Napoli cope without Ghoulam?

Napoli have been in imperious form so far this season, having dropped just two points across the whole campaign so far.

However, Faouzi Ghoulam was forced off with injury against Manchester City on Wednesday, and it was later confirmed he’ll be out for at least three months with a cruciate ligament injury.

The Partenopei have Mario Rui as a replacement, but he’s played a grand total of three minutes all season.

Ghoulam’s absence won’t derail Napoli’s entire season, but much of their play comes down the left and they face a resilient Chievo side this weekend.

The chasing pack will be eyeing the Stadio Bentegodi and hoping for a slip-up.

Mihajlovic returns to Inter

Torino Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic alleviated some of the pressure on him with a win over Cagliari last week, but a trip to San Siro is an altogether different prospect.

Inter harbour genuine Scudetto hopes after an undefeated first 11 games, and over 70,000 fans will be hoping to see their side go top of Serie A, at least temporarily.

The pressure is therefore on for both sides, in what should be a thrilling early game on Sunday.

Montella’s last chance?

It seems Vincenzo Montella heads into every Serie A weekend in danger of losing his job, but the trip to Sassuolo on Sunday night really could be decisive.

With the international break following this round, it’s the perfect time to make a change on the bench and the Rossoneri were uninspired against AEK on Thursday night.

Montella’s side are already 12 points off the Champions League places, and if that gap increases he could well be given his marching orders.

Benevento visit Turin

After 11 games, no wins, no draws, four goals and 29 conceded; Benevento are sure to be relishing a trip to Turin to face champions Juventus.

The Bianconeri have scored an average of three goals a game in Serie A this season, with Gonzalo Higuain hitting top form in recent weeks.

As a result, Benevento’s odds are as long as 75/1 with some bookmakers but you never know…

