Dani Alves: ‘Juventus move harmed me’

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves admits he regrets joining Juventus as “it kind of harmed some people close to me”.

The full-back joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2016 after leaving Barcelona, but spent just one season in Italy before moving on to Paris Saint-Germain.

“It was a combination of a few factors,” Dani Alves told FourFourTwo magazine of his decision to move to France.

“I have many friends at PSG, my partner had lived in Paris and she adores the city, and the club has huge ambition to evolve and get bigger.

“Sure, I was hypnotised by the idea of working with Pep Guardiola once more [at Manchester City]. I was hypnotised by it and not looking around me at all of the other options available.

“I had already taken the decision to join Juventus without looking around first and it kind of harmed some people close to me.

“It wasn’t very easy to find a flight from Turin to see my kids in Barcelona. For my partner it was also harder to find work – there were not as many job opportunities for her in Turin.

“It made more sense for me to pick Paris over Manchester on this occasion, but I don’t hide my admiration for Pep and my will to play in the Premier League in the future.”

