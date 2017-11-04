World Cup play-off squad today

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura will name his Italy squad today for the World Cup play-off against Sweden, expected to include Simone Zaza and Andrea Belotti.

The first leg is in Stockholm on November 10 before the decider at Milan’s San Siro on November 13.

Coach Ventura is due to announce the call-ups this afternoon and the squad will come together to begin training at the Coverciano ground near Florence on Monday.

It’s widely reported that Zaza will get a recall for the first time in over a year thanks to his spectacular form with Valencia, scoring nine goals in 10 Liga games this season.

His presence is especially important, as both Belotti and Ciro Immobile are not 100 per cent fit.

The Torino forward has just returned ahead of schedule from a month out with a knee sprain, while Immobile is Capocannoniere for Lazio, but in doubt for tomorrow’s Serie A match with a muscular issue.

Another addition looks to be Stephan El Shaarawy, who has been banging in spectacular goals for Roma in Serie A and the Champions League.

However, there is no room for Nice striker Mario Balotelli or Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi could get his first call since rupturing his ACL twice, especially as he can play in a variety of roles on the right side of defence, midfield or attack.

Marco Verratti returns after he missed the games against Macedonia and Albania due to injury with Paris Saint-Germain.

Giacomo Bonaventura won’t be able to make it following his injury with Milan.

There is another element that Ventura will have to be wary of when choosing his line-up in Stockholm and that is the yellow card situation.

Giorgio Chiellini, Immobile, Marco Parolo and Verratti are just one booking away from suspension.

Probable Italy squad:

GK: Buffon (Juventus), Donnarumma (Milan), Perin (Genoa)

D: Bonucci (Milan), Barzagli (Juventus), Chiellini (Juventus), Rugani (Juventus), Darmian (Man Utd), D’Ambrosio (Inter), Zappacosta (Chelsea)

M: De Rossi (Roma), Verratti (PSG), Parolo (Lazio), Pellegrini (Roma)

F: Candreva (Inter), Insigne (Napoli), El Shaarawy (Roma), Bernardeschi (Juventus), Belotti (Torino), Immobile (Lazio), Eder (Inter), Zaza (Valencia)

