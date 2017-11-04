Juric: 'Genoa Derby like a Final'

Genoa Coach Ivan Juric said tonight’s Derby della Lanterna with Sampdoria is “like a Champions League Final. We can’t think, we just have to win.”

While it has always been a fiery affair, it’s even more important this weekend, as Juric is likely to be fired if he doesn’t win.

“It might be treated like a war situation, but we’ve worked well. We can’t think too much, we just have to win,” said Juric in his Press conference.

“I remain very calm. I realise the derby is a separate game to the rest of the season, almost like a Champions League Final. I hope it can be the turning point, as the squad does have a lot of quality, both in football terms and as people.

“I wouldn’t say this was the Last Chance Saloon, because the campaign has just begun. Everyone wants to win the derby and the emotions you experience in this fixture are unique.”

Raffaele Palladino and Isaac Cofie are in the squad, despite not being 100 per cent fit, but Nicolas Spolli and Ricardo Centurion are out of action.

“I think Gianluca Lapadula will start up front, as his characteristics can give us a real boost in this game.”

Genoa squad for Sampdoria: Perin, Lamanna, Zima; Gentiletti, Izzo, Rossettini, Biraschi, Migliore, Rosi, Zukanovic; Cofie, Bertolacci, Brlek, Lazovic, Rigoni, Omeonga, Veloso, Laxalt; Lapadula, Taarabt, Galabinov, Palladino, Pandev, Ricci, Pellegri

