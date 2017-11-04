Quagliarella returns to Napoli?

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella could return to his hometown club Napoli in January, but Sampdoria insist the veteran striker is “going nowhere.”

The Partenopei lost Arkadiusz Milik to a torn ACL in September and are seeking valid alternatives for their front three to allow more squad rotation.

According to Rai Sport, Coach Maurizio Sarri specifically pointed to Quagliarella as an ideal new signing.

The 34-year-old is on impressive form for Samp, contributing six goals and three assists in 10 Serie A games this season.

He only had a brief stay at his hometown club in 2009-10 and was insulted as a traitor for moving to Juventus.

It was only many years later that he revealed the reason for his swift exit was a stalker nightmare in Naples, prompting fans and President Aurelio De Laurentiis to declare Quagliarella was welcome back at the Stadio San Paolo.

The former Italy international joked he saw himself at Napoli "on the bench."

That dream may well be about to come true, as he’d be a good understudy for Dries Mertens or even Lorenzo Insigne.

“Quagliarella is a Sampdoria player and a very important one at that,” Blucerchiati director of sport Carlo Osti told Rai Sport.

“He has helped Samp grow in many ways and we are holding on tight to Fabio! He's going nowhere!”

