Mazzarri 'will evaluate proposals'

By Football Italia staff

Walter Mazzarri “wants to evaluate the quality of the project and the level, but there is no geographical problem” for his next job.

The former Napoli and Inter boss left Watford over the summer and has been repeatedly linked with a return to Serie A for Milan or Genoa.

However, when speaking to Rai Sport, agent Marco De Marchi insists Milan have not contacted him.

“Walter is very calm and wants to evaluate any project that is proposed to him. He is in no rush, because he’s still under contract with Watford and therefore intends to think about it carefully.

“What’s very important to him is evaluating the quality of the project and the level, as he wants a quality experience. There is no geographical problem, it’s purely about the sporting position.

“In other words, he wants to work in order to win and that is a very clear desire.”

