Gattuso only real option for Milan

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso remains the most likely candidate to replace Vincenzo Montella if Milan sack their Coach.

The tactician is believed to be hanging by a thread and could be axed if they fail to beat Sassuolo on Sunday.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, the only real alternative at the moment is Gattuso.

Currently in charge of the Primavera youth team, the former midfielder is already under contract with the Rossoneri and represents a symbol of the club’s successful past.

He has very little experience, as the 39-year-old was player-manager at FC Sion in Switzerland for just three games in March 2013, then lasted eight games at Palermo in Serie A.

Gattuso managed 17 matches at OFI Crete in 2014 and his only real experience is in Serie C with Pisa from 2015 to 2017 – and even then he left for a couple of months before returning in September 2016.

Rino was hired as the Primavera youth team Coach this summer at Milan.

The other alternatives to Gattuso are certainly more experienced, but have issues of their own.

They include ex-Inter and Watford boss Walter Mazzarri, former Borussia Dortmund chief Thomas Tuchel, veteran Francesco Guidolin and too expensive Laurent Blanc.

Luis Enrique is available after his Barcelona spell, but probably too complex a tactician to come in mid-season, while Massimo Oddo hardly has much pedigree in Serie A.

Paulo Sousa had been the main option for Milan, but is on the verge of joining Tianjin Quanjian in China instead.

Gattuso could therefore be promoted in place of Montella simply due to the lack of viable alternatives.

The Coaches Milan do want – Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti – are not going to take over mid-season, as the Chelsea manager is under contract and the former Bayern Munich boss wants to take the rest of the year off.

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.