Monchi: 'I can be myself at Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director of sport Monchi explains why he left Sevilla for this new job, the importance of being part of the team and working with Francesco Totti.

The former Sevilla transfer guru became the Giallorossi director of sport in April and so far the results have been very impressive, sitting top of their Champions League group ahead of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, while fifth in Serie A with a game in hand.

“When I told my friends and family that I could come here, they asked me if I was crazy. No, I am not,” he explained to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I chose Roma because I felt, and these first six months have proved me right, that I could be Monchi here. That means having a close rapport with the locker room atmosphere, as I am a director of sport who loves to stay close to the players and Coach. Contact helps you get to know people.

“This is fundamental, as often the failure of a player to deliver is tied to sadness or dissatisfaction. If you are not close to him, you don’t realise that.

“I spend a lot of time in the locker room, not to spy on the squad, but because I enjoy it. I have breakfast and dinner with the squad, I travel on the team bus. I realised I was doing something unusual when I turned up wearing a training kit: they all looked at me and thought I was mad.

“The same is true of Francesco Totti. I am continually in his office, it’s not like we set an appointment to meet. This was non-negotiable for me, as if I don’t have that aspect, I am not Monchi. This way, I feel part of the team.”

Monchi isn’t the only one with this strong rapport, as Totti only retired this summer and was initially not entirely convinced by his new role as a director.

“I have a rapport that I never would’ve expected could be so close, especially considering I came here and immediately had to say goodbye to his playing career. Anything could’ve happened, but it all went so well and it’s more thanks to him than me.

“From one to 10, I give our rapport an 11. It’s not easy to change track after 27 years, but the club was intelligent to leave him the necessary space and time. Totti could’ve dug his heels in, but instead he understood and accepted the situation.”

