Mertens rested against Chievo?

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens could be rested for Napoli’s trip to Chievo tomorrow, as he is suffering from a slight muscular problem.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The little Belgian striker was seen clutching his hamstring during the 4-2 Champions League defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

Considering Faouzi Ghoulam and Arkadiusz Milik are both out for at least three months with ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments, Maurizio Sarri will want to treat his star forward with kid gloves.

It’s therefore possible Mertens could be rested for the Chievo game, although finding an alternative is somewhat tricky.

Adam Ounas or Emanuele Giaccherini could move into the centre-forward role, or Brazilian youngster Leandrinho is another alternative.

