Torreira 'already spoke to three clubs'

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Torreira “would be perfect for Luciano Spalletti’s Inter. We’ve already spoken to two Italian clubs and one abroad,” said the Sampdoria midfielder’s agent.

The Uruguayan talent has been heavily linked with Inter, Juventus, Roma and above all Atletico Madrid.

“Torreira is simply confirming what he did during his first Serie A season,” agent Pablo Bentancur told FCInter1908.

“I don’t know for sure if Spalletti likes him, but I have no doubts Lucas would be perfect for his tactics at Inter.

“Torreira started out as a creative midfielder in Uruguay and then at Pescara, but seeing his grit and determination, it’s natural they asked him to do more on the defensive side.

“We know that modern players are capable of balancing both attacking and defensive phases, so added to his long-range strike and Torreira becomes the complete player.”

Sampdoria’s directors insisted the midfielder isn’t leaving in January and his agent won’t push for that either.

“Everything is fine with Sampdoria. It was difficult to bring him from earning €100,000 to 10 times as much, but that was all thanks to him and Sampdoria realised he had earned it.

“I do believe over the summer that Torreira will receive important offers. I have no doubts he is ready for the step up at the end of the season and that more than one club will call him.

“We have already spoken to two Italian clubs and one abroad. I don’t think he’ll be sold for less than the €25m release clause.”

