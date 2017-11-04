Moggi: 'Lotito is like me'

By Football Italia staff

Disgraced former Juventus director Luciano Moggi praised Lazio and said current President Claudio Lotito “can be compared to me.”

Moggi has been barred from all areas of the sport after a key role in the 2006 Calciopoli scandal, which saw Juve demoted to Serie B and two Scudetto titles revoked.

“Lazio are an example of football virtue,” Moggi told Il Tempo newspaper.

“Without spending astronomical figures, they have for years been gravitating at the top of the table and achieving great satisfaction.

“Their director of sport Igli Tare does a good job, as with the budget at his disposal, he always manages to bring some good players in.

“If we consider the intelligence to surround ourselves with the right people and ability to run a football club, then I think Lotito can be compared to me.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.