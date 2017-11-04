Zanetti: 'My Inter story isn't over'

Javier Zanetti looked back over his Inter career, Jose Mourinho and the current Scudetto ambitions, though “other sides are better-equipped.”

The Nerazzurri are still unbeaten this season, sitting in second place behind Napoli.

“We are playing with great consistency,” the Vice-President told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

“In terms of the Scudetto, there are other sides that are better-equipped, but there is great enthusiasm around the team now thanks to Spalletti and the lads. It’s always very difficult to win, but I think the most important thing is that we’re being protagonists.

“The objective right now is to qualify for the Champions League, as that is a big tournament that allows us to grow as a club. This year we have started to lay the foundations for the future, which will allow us to be competitive again. That is the role this Inter should always have.

“It takes a team, but equally important is the work done off the field. Along with the fans, we must always be on the same wavelength to take Inter back where it belongs.”

Zanetti spent over two decades wearing the Nerazzurri jersey, so took a look back at where it all began.

“I had only played two years in the Argentine top flight with Banfield, so I never imagined a move to Italy would happen so quickly. When I was told about Inter, I couldn’t believe they were talking about me. I watched Italian football on television and it represented a huge change of lifestyle. Until that day, I had only been on a plane once…

“I won’t lie, I had some fear at that age, as I wasn’t sure if I was ready for this huge challenge, but the story has been going on for 22 years and it’s not over yet.”

‘Pupi’ Zanetti was part of Ronaldo’s side, then captain of the team that won the Treble with Jose Mourinho.

“The most important Coaches for me were Marcelo Bielsa for Argentina and Gigi Simoni in Italy. I got along very well with Hector Cuper too.

“Mourinho was important, aside from what we won, because I found him to be a different person to the one you see on TV. He was able to create a group of great men. The human element is fundamental in football.

“I consider Inter to be like my family. (Former President) Massimo Moratti was like my father in Italy and I’ll thank him for the rest of my life, because he opened up the doors to a new country for me. They trusted me and I realised my values were in line were those of the club.

“The teammates I had the strongest friendship with include Ivan Cordoba and Ivan Zamorano. Roberto Baggio and Esteban Cambiasso are among the most intelligent players I had by my side. Cuchu (Cambiasso) will be a great Coach in future, as he was already taking that role on the pitch.”

Zanetti was for decades the best right-back in Serie A, so who does he see as his heir?

“Everyone has their own characteristics, but I’d choose Alessandro Florenzi at Roma. I like his professionalism, the way he interprets the game and the passion he puts into everything he does.”

