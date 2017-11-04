Luis Alberto: 'Best moment of career'

Luis Alberto admits he has reached “the best moment of my career” after initially struggling at Lazio, culminating in a Spain call.

The former Liverpool midfielder has become a key figure in the side that is currently third in Serie A and the only team with a perfect Europa League record.

“Between January and February, I experienced the worst moment of my career,” he told Marca in Spain.

“Everything looked black, I was bored and couldn’t focus. Thanks to my family and the mental coach Juan Carlos Alvarez Campillo, I escaped that tunnel. Over the course of a few weeks, I made radical changes and found the strength to go forward.

“I started playing towards the end of last season, I had one of my best pre-season training regimes and now things are going so well.

“It’s all because I rediscovered my confidence. I wasn’t aware of my capabilities before, but Campillo put in my head that desire to do it. Now I believe in myself and therefore take more risks. I do things I was too afraid of before.

“This is the best moment of my career and I’ve never played so well in my life. I used to be really inconsistent, having 20 good minutes, creating one or two chances, and that was in. Now I have changed and am more of a complete player.”

Luis Alberto’s performances were noticed in his homeland too, as he received a surprise call-up to play for Spain.

“My wife couldn’t believe it when the call came. I immediately texted my friend Alberto Moreno, telling him we’d see each other on international duty.

“It was like a dream. It’s all thanks to Lazio.”

