Pjanic out of Juve-Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic is out of the Juventus squad to face Benevento, but Benedikt Howedes could make his debut.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Bosnian midfielder Pjanic is unavailable after picking up a bruise to his right thigh during Tuesday’s 1-1 Champions League draw at Sporting CP.

He will be evaluated next week, so won’t be released for international duty.

The good news for Max Allegri is that Howedes is in the squad and hopeful of making his debut for the first time since arriving over the summer, as the German defender has shaken off a muscular issue.

Juventus squad for Benevento: Buffon, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Barzagli, Pinsoglio, Mandzukic, Howedes, Asamoah, Szczesny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Bentancur, Bernardeschi

