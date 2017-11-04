Allegri: 'Alex Sandro below par'

Max Allegri reassures Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala, as Juventus take on expectations against new boys Benevento.

“It’s true Benevento haven’t picked up a point yet, but that is precisely why the numbers are terrifying. We can’t have the wrong attitude.

“There will be some changes, but most of the line-up will be the one that played on Tuesday against Sporting,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Let’s not forget it happened to us against Frosinone, we were held to a draw by them. The historic example is Lecce, who were already relegated and still won against Roma, ending their Scudetto hopes.

“We must put the right passion in to this game, as this is the 120th anniversary of the club and we cannot afford a mistake right now.”

Miralem Pjanic is out of the squad after sustaining a nasty bruise to his thigh, while Medhi Benatia “had a couple of training half-sessions, but is not available and it took longer than expected.

“Claudio Marchisio could start tomorrow and I think Sami Khedira will be in the squad, but might rest.

“At this moment, Alex Sandro’s performances are a little below par. These things can happen, I spoke to the lad. Paulo Dybala had very little time in training after the last journey for international duty and hasn’t looked sharp. After that, we should hopefully be able to focus more on fitness and training.

“I explained to him that against Sporting on Tuesday he did well, but lacked some sharpness. I am sure he’ll put in a good performance tomorrow, but he’s very young and not accustomed to these peaks and troughs.

“I don’t know if Mario Mandzukic will play tomorrow, as he’s been in many games. Juan Cuadrado or Federico Bernardeschi will play tomorrow.”

