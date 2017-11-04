EDF: 'Roma confident, not arrogant'

Eusebio Di Francesco welcomes back Emerson Palmieri and warns Roma that confidence is not the same as arrogance against Fiorentina.

“Emerson Palmieri is back in the squad for the first time this season and we are very happy for him,” said the Coach in a Press conference.

The Brazilian left-back hasn’t been seen since tearing his ACL in May, the final Serie A game of last season.

“I would love us to continue like this, because people said we didn’t score many goals and then we put three past Chelsea, at the same time showing great defensive solidity.

“We do need to work together more. The enthusiasm we felt after the 3-0 victory over Chelsea gives us great belief in what we’re doing, but mustn’t lead to a lack of concentration or even arrogance. I tried to transmit that message to the lads and I’m convinced they will have the same determination with Fiorentina as they did Chelsea.”

In this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, Roma director of sport Monchi said they were close to the level of Napoli, Juventus and Inter, but had a difficult start.

“It’s true, we have to make up lost ground, so therefore are not among the favourites, but we’re trying to keep up with the leading pack so we can have our say later. It’s too early, but we’re up there with a game in hand, so that is important.

“It is fundamental for a Coach to transmit his ideas and show what advantages following those ideas bring to the players. Losing to Napoli and beating Chelsea, the important thing was to push the opposition into their own half for long periods. In order to keep that up, we need to practice, like at school.”

Di Francesco made his Serie A debut on the Sassuolo bench and admits he was also on the Fiorentina radar before opting for Roma.

“I don’t know how close I was to Fiorentina, but it did happen in the past, I was flattered and I am now very happy to be here.”

Stephan El Shaarawy has impressed when moved over to the right side, where he can inside on his favoured left foot.

“Edin Dzeko will certainly start, while the rest has to be decided. When I put El Shaarawy on the right against Inter, it was said he couldn’t possibly play there, yet he scored two goals and put in great performances. I am happy, but El Shaarawy can do even better with immense potential.

“The trident attack will change based on the characteristics of the teams we are facing. We need a great performance.

