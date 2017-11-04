Reina and Mertens in doubt

Dries Mertens and Pepe Reina are in doubt for Napoli’s trip to Chievo tomorrow, but Lorenzo Tonelli is left out again.

The Partenopei are already without Faouzi Ghoulam and Arkadiusz Milik, who both ruptured the anterior cruciate ligaments in their knees.

Now Mertens is in doubt with a knock to the thigh he sustained in the 4-2 Champions League defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Worryingly, goalkeeper Reina is also not fully fit, as he is suffering from back pain.

If the veteran is unable to take his place in the starting XI, then Luigi Sepe will step in.

Despite Ghoulam’s injury, Tonelli is again not even in the squad, as he is just waiting for a January transfer.

Napoli squad for Chievo: Reina, Rafael, Sepe; Albiol, Chiriches, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui; Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini; Callejon, Ounas, Insigne, Mertens

