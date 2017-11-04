Zaza storms off Valencia bench

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza clashed with Valencia Coach Marcelino today when substituted before he could equal a record from 1944.

Valencia beat Leganes 3-0 in the early Liga kick-off to consolidate second place, but the air of celebration was ruined.

Italian striker Zaza had found the net in each of the last six Liga rounds and was on track to equal Mundo’s record of seven, set in 1944.

However, Marcelino substituted the former Juventus and West Ham United forward at the 72nd minute, removing the possibility of this historic achievement.

Zaza visibly glared at his Coach, then walked off the bench to go for an early shower, resisting Marcelino’s attempts to stop him.

This is not the first time the two men have clashed on the touchline.

