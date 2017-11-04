Spalletti: 'Give credit to Inter'

Luciano Spalletti gave all the credit for Inter’s success to the players and fans, shrugging off Jose Mourinho comparisons ahead of the Torino match.

“We like to feel the fans close to us and the number of tickets sold for tomorrow’s game is another show of their faith in us,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten so far this season and sit in second place, while they have the added advantage of no European commitments, but Spalletti is quick to quash talk of the Scudetto.

“It’s best to be cautious, but I did see a team that was able to react to difficult situations. These are the characteristics we’ll need to face a Mihajlovic side like Torino. We need muscle and determination to get a result.

“We have to focus only on finishing in the top four. We can’t be having any other debates. Considering the quality in Serie A now, there are very few places in Europe.

“These comparisons with ourinho or even Giovanni Trapattoni are ridiculous, not just because of how much they won. The memory of Mourinho is of a beautiful sculpture, whereas I just picked up the scalpel and need to start moulding. The only thing that can be compared to that Inter now is the mood of these fantastic fans. They are our ‘Special 73,000’ rather than a Special One.

“Honestly, I know you’re trying to be nice, but it’s better if you stop with the comparisons and focus on praising the players. A Coach can do nothing without great players.”

Mihajlovic brings Torino to San Siro, where he was at home as both a player and assistant manager to Roberto Mancini.

“We do share a similar character, Mihajlovic and I. He is really determined even in Press conferences, so the team reflects what he was like as a player, and they know him well here. He is very experienced and did great things at Inter as both a player and assistant manager.

“We must be wary of Torino on the counter, especially when Andrea Belotti does a dummy, because you won’t get him back after that. You have to read his movement well and anticipate.

“Iago Falque and Adem Ljajic come deep to take the ball between the lines and force you to defend quickly. Wearing these club colours means victory is demanded of us as well as running to final minute.”

Because there are no European commitments, Inter look set to field the same starting XI for the fifth game in a row.

“It will largely be the same team, but I could do something different and not drop in terms of quality. I’ve got a full squad at my disposal, as Joao Cancelo no longer feels pain when he kicks the ball and Dalbert is absorbing some of the system.”

