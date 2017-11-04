Weather warning for Genoa-Sampdoria

It looks as if tonight’s Derby della Lanterna will go ahead despite a weather alert in the city ahead of Genoa v Sampdoria.

It is meant to kick off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

There are concerns the match might have to be postponed or even called off after an orange weather alert was announced by the local authorities.

It has already been raining today, but the heavy rainfall is expected from 20.00 GMT, effectively 15 minutes after kick-off.

This is not just a problem for the state of the pitch itself, but also of public safety, as the area where the Stadio Luigi Ferraris is located – the Marassi neighbourhood – is particularly prone to flooding.

A meeting of local authorities is taking place and as of now, the game is going ahead, but the situation could well change.

It’d be a real problem for Sampdoria, who already had one Serie A match against Roma called off due to a weather alert.

