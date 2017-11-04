Line-ups: Bologna-Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Palacio returns to lead the Bologna attack and end a run of dismal results as they host revitalised Crotone.

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Roberto Donadoni’s men have lost the last three in a row and go into this game missing goalkeeper Antonio Mirante, defender Vasilis Torosidis, Cheick Keita and suspended midfielder Erick Pulgar.

The good news is that Palacio returns from an injury lay-off to take the centre-forward role, supported by Simone Verdi and Federico Di Francesco.

Andrea Poli is back in the side following his one-match ban, but Mattia Destro is pushed to the bench.

Crotone are still without long-term absentees Oliver Kragl and Marco Tumminello, but are fresh from a surprise 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

Ante Budimir and Marcello Trotta scored in that game, while Bologna won here 1-0 last season, their third straight success against Crotone.

Bologna: Da Costa; Krafth, Gonzalez, Helander, Masina; Poli, Crisetig, Donsah; Verdi, Palacio, Di Francesco

Crotone: Cordaz; Sampirisi, Simic, Ceccherini, Pavlovic; Nalini, Barberis, Mandragora, Stoian; Budimir, Trotta

