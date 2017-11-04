Calabria back for Sassuolo-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Davide Calabria and Luca Antonelli return for Milan as they prepare to face Sassuolo, but Lucas Biglia and Jack Bonaventura miss out.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri are boosted by the return to fitness of Calabria, as the full-back had been stretchered off with a head injury during the final minutes of the 4-1 victory away to Chievo.

Antonelli was left out of Thursday’s 0-0 Europa League draw against AEK Athens, which Coach Vincenzo Montella described as a tactical decision, but the wing-back is in the squad again.

The absentees are injured Biglia, Bonaventura and Andrea Conti.

Milan squad for Sassuolo: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Bonucci, Abate, Antonelli, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Borini, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo; Cutrone, Kalinic, Andre Silva, Suso

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.