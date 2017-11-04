NEWS
Saturday November 4 2017
Calabria back for Sassuolo-Milan
By Football Italia staff

Davide Calabria and Luca Antonelli return for Milan as they prepare to face Sassuolo, but Lucas Biglia and Jack Bonaventura miss out.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri are boosted by the return to fitness of Calabria, as the full-back had been stretchered off with a head injury during the final minutes of the 4-1 victory away to Chievo.

Antonelli was left out of Thursday’s 0-0 Europa League draw against AEK Athens, which Coach Vincenzo Montella described as a tactical decision, but the wing-back is in the squad again.

The absentees are injured Biglia, Bonaventura and Andrea Conti.

Milan squad for Sassuolo: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Bonucci, Abate, Antonelli, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Borini, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo; Cutrone, Kalinic, Andre Silva, Suso

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies