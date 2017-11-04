NEWS
Saturday November 4 2017
Liveblog: Serie A Saturday
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s two Serie A games, Bologna-Crotone and the Derby della Lanterna Genoa v Sampdoria.

We begin at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 17.00 GMT with Bologna aiming to end a run of three consecutive defeats, hosting Crotone who are starting to find their feet.

At 19.45 GMT, our sights move to Marassi, where old rivals Genoa and Sampdoria go head-to-head in one of the most atmospheric fixtures in Italian football.

The Grifone are in dire need of a victory, or it could be the end for Coach Ivan Juric, while Marco Giampaolo’s Blucerchiati are soaring despite having a game in hand.

There are some concerns over a weather alert issued for the city this evening, so it remains to be seen if the Derby della Lanterna will go ahead as planned.

Live Blog Serie A Saturday
 
