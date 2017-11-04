Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s two Serie A games, Bologna-Crotone and the Derby della Lanterna Genoa v Sampdoria.
If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.
We begin at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 17.00 GMT with Bologna aiming to end a run of three consecutive defeats, hosting Crotone who are starting to find their feet.
At 19.45 GMT, our sights move to Marassi, where old rivals Genoa and Sampdoria go head-to-head in one of the most atmospheric fixtures in Italian football.
The Grifone are in dire need of a victory, or it could be the end for Coach Ivan Juric, while Marco Giampaolo’s Blucerchiati are soaring despite having a game in hand.
There are some concerns over a weather alert issued for the city this evening, so it remains to be seen if the Derby della Lanterna will go ahead as planned.