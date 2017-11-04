Emerson returns for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Emerson Palmieri is back in the Roma squad for the first time this season, but there’s still no Patrik Schick against Fiorentina.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

It’s an important comeback for Emerson, as the left-back has been out of action since rupturing his ACL in the final game of last season in May.

Bruno Peres, Schick and Rick Karsdorp don’t make the trip to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Roma squad for Fiorentina: Alisson, Lobont, Skorupski; Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Moreno, Fazio, Emerson Palmieri, Manolas, Castan; Nainggolan, Strootman, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson; Perotti, Dzeko, Under, Defrel, El Shaarawy

