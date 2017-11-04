NEWS
Saturday November 4 2017
Emerson returns for Roma
By Football Italia staff

Emerson Palmieri is back in the Roma squad for the first time this season, but there’s still no Patrik Schick against Fiorentina.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

It’s an important comeback for Emerson, as the left-back has been out of action since rupturing his ACL in the final game of last season in May.

Bruno Peres, Schick and Rick Karsdorp don’t make the trip to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Roma squad for Fiorentina: Alisson, Lobont, Skorupski; Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Moreno, Fazio, Emerson Palmieri, Manolas, Castan; Nainggolan, Strootman, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson; Perotti, Dzeko, Under, Defrel, El Shaarawy

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies