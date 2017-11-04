Verdi makes free kick history

By Football Italia staff

Bologna forward Simone Verdi has become the first player since 2004-05 to score free kicks with both feet in a single Serie A game.

The remarkable brace was achieved during the first half of their match against Crotone at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

On 38 minutes, Verdi curled a left-footed finish over the defensive wall from outside the D to leave Alex Cordaz rooted to the spot.

On the stroke of half-time, after Crotone had equalised, Verdi found the near top corner with his right foot.

This time Cordaz did get his hands to it, but was propelled backwards by its power and positioning.

It is the first time since the Opta database began in 2004-05 that a player has converted free kicks with both feet in a single Serie A game.

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.