Genoa rely on Gianluca Lapadula to win the Derby della Lanterna and save Coach Ivan Juric’s job against high-flying rivals Sampdoria.

The Grifone are under pressure after dismal results this season, which have left Juric on the verge of dismissal with one point from the last three rounds.

On the other hand, Samp are pushing for a place in Europe, despite having a game in hand against Roma.

That match was called off here due to a weather warning in September and there is another alert in place for this evening, but the game is going ahead.

It has been raining for hours already, but the heaviest downpours are expected at 20.00 GMT – 15 minutes into the match.

Nicolas Spolli and Isaac Cofie are out of action, but ex-Milan strikers Lapadula and Adel Taarabt lead the way.

Sampdoria have lost only two games this season, 4-0 to Udinese and 3-2 with Inter, as Marco Giampaolo has given them a strong identity despite summer exits.

Fabio Quagliarella has formed a solid partnership with Duvan Zapata and Gaston Ramirez, while Uruguayan talent Lucas Torreira has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid.

Genoa have won just one of the last seven derbies, 3-0 in May 2016, losing five and drawing one. The Grifone have one point from the last five ‘home’ editions of this fixture, since May 2011.

Genoa: Perin; Izzo, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Rosi, Veloso, Omeonga, Laxalt; Rigoni, Taarabt; Lapadula

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Ferrari, Strinic; Praet, Torreira, Linetty; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata

Sampdoria bench: Puggioni, Tozzo, Andersen, Sala, Barreto, Caprari, Alvarez, Regini, Verre, Caprari, Murru, Kownacki

