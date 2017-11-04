Budimir: 'Crotone can do it again'

Crotone striker Ante Budimir bagged a brace in the 3-2 victory away to Bologna. “Hopefully we can get safety secured earlier this term.”

The Calabrese club notched up their second consecutive win after seeing off Fiorentina last week.

“This means we are on the right track and must continue working as we are, then we’ll eventually reach our objective,” Budimir told Sky Sport Italia.

“I am very happy, the club, the Coach and lads have faith in me, so that makes everything feel easier. It felt wonderful to score the goals and get the points.”

This is Crotone’s second ever Serie A campaign and last time they completed an amazing comeback to leapfrog Empoli in the last match.

“I don’t want to say it’s easier for us this season, as we mustn’t forget where we came from, but hopefully we can get safety secured earlier than last term, when it was down to the final minutes.”

