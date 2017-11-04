Taarabt: 'Genoa deserved more'

Adel Taarabt believes Genoa have been putting in the performances and not getting the results, so the derby with Sampdoria is crucial.

“This is a very important game for us and it’s a derby, so the chance to prove ourselves and win,” the Morocco international told Mediaset Premium.

“We prepared for this match as we do every time. Naturally, being a derby, it is a special occasion for our fans, for us and for our position in the table.

“Since the start of the season we’ve put in good performances, albeit without getting the necessary results. We hope tonight to have both performance and points.”

