Torreira: 'Derby della Lanterna separate'

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira warns the Derby della Lanterna is “separate from the rest” of the season against off-form Genoa.

“We are in good shape right now, but we know that in a derby situation all that is put aside and it is separate from the rest,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

The Blucerchiati have lost only two games this season, whereas Genoa are in the bottom three and on the verge of firing Coach Ivan Juric.

“We are fully aware that the derby has another meaning for the fans, it’ll be very tough and we must face it with the right mentality in order to win.

“This game will tell us how far Sampdoria can really go and we must try to force Genoa to play badly.”

