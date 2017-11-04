Nicola thanks Bologna fans

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola thanked Bologna fans after Crotone earned a 3-2 victory at the Stadio Dall’Ara. “It’s good to underline positive things.”

The Calabrese club notched up a second consecutive Serie A win, fighting back to defeat the Rossoblu.

Despite the result, the fans at the Stadio Dall’Ara applauded Crotone and particularly Nicola after the game.

“It is good to underline the positive things and the polite people in football. The Bologna crowd are very fair-minded and I thank them for their applause at the final whistle,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

Ante Budimir bagged a brace around Marcello Trotta’s penalty to cancel out a pair of Simone Verdi free kicks.

“There is a lot of hard work behind it, as we practice things in training and try to repeat those situations in a match. I think we’ve been working as a team better for the last two or three games, keeping the unit tight and pressing Bologna.

“At times it goes well, at others less so, but these are the ideas we are trying to implement.”

