Donadoni: 'Bologna to blame'

Roberto Donadoni said Bologna only have themselves to blame for the 3-2 home defeat to Crotone, after twice taking the lead.

The Rossoblu had gone into the break 2-1 up thanks to a pair of Simone Verdi free kicks – one with his left foot, one with his right – but were overcome by an Ante Budimir double and Marcello Trotta penalty.

“We can’t concede three goals like that. It was our own fault,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We lost a match that seemed impossible to lose. At the end of the day, Crotone had three shots on goal and maybe one other chance, but that was it. We should’ve been more determined to get the result.”

Remarkably, Bologna had won three on the bounce before this run of four straight defeats.

“I don’t believe the compliments for the positive start to the season got to us. I know that, aside from the free kicks, Verdi can give more and he realises that too.”

