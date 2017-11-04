HT: Samp add to Genoa misery

By Football Italia staff

Gaston Ramirez has given Sampdoria the half-time lead over Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna, but the Grifone wasted good chances.

The Derby della Lanterna found each side of the city in very different moods, as the Blucerchiati were pushing for a European spot despite having a game in hand and the Grifone were on the verge of firing Coach Ivan Juric after sliding into the bottom three. Nicolas Spolli and Isaac Cofie missed out for the Rossoblu, who had won just one of the last seven derbies, 3-0 in May 2016, losing five and drawing one.

The Grifone had one point from the previous five ‘home’ editions of this fixture, since May 2011.

It was an aggressive start from Genoa, but Gianluca Lapadula opted for an acrobatic volley on Adel Taarabt’s chipped pass when he should’ve just controlled and taken aim from 12 yards.

Samp had penalty appeals waved away when a Gian Marco Ferrari header hit Diego Laxalt on the arm, but he seemed to be trying to take the arm away from the flight of the ball.

It was the Blucerchiati who took the lead when Gaston Ramirez ran on to a Duvan Zapata knock-on, showed great strength to hold off Ervin Zukanovic and dinked it over the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Aleandro Rosi’s first touch on a Laxalt cross was poor, but on the second he thumped the crossbar from 10 yards relatively undisturbed.

Izzo’s volley from a set play was charged down by Matias Silvestre, then Ferrari made a decisive last-ditch tackle on Taarabt after Karol Linetty was caught in possession.

Lapadula ran on to a Taarabt through ball and fell under pressure from Silvestre, but there was no foul. On the stroke of half-time, Mattia Perin made a fine save on Linetty, but play had been halted for a foul.

Genoa 0-1 Sampdoria (Half-Time)

Ramirez 24 (S)

Genoa: Perin; Izzo, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Rosi, Veloso, Omeonga, Laxalt; Rigoni, Taarabt; Lapadula

Sampdoria: Viviano; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Ferrari, Strinic; Praet, Torreira, Linetty; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata

Ref: Irrati

