Zaza celebrates Azzurri recall

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza gave credit to his Valencia teammates after earning his first Italy call-up in a year for the World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

The striker has found the net nine times in 11 Liga games this season and was included in Giampiero Ventura’s squad.

“I am truly happy for the call-up,” Zaza told the official Valencia website.

“It’s not down to me, but the credit goes to the whole squad. Without my teammates at Valencia, all this could not have happened.

“We are doing well and they always put me in the ideal conditions to score goals. When the call arrived, I was in the locker room and my teammates were really happy for me. We are a united squad, a group of friends.

“I want to enjoy this moment and help my country.”

Italy must get past Sweden to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The first leg is in Stockholm on November 10, with the decider at San Siro in Milan on November 13.

