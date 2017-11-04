Inzaghi in new Lazio injury crisis

Simone Inzaghi is without Felipe Caicedo and possibly also Ciro Immobile against Udinese, but wants Lazio to find a 10th straight win.

The Biancocelesti are on sparkling form, losing only one competitive match, sitting third in Serie A and the only side to have a perfect Europa League record.

“We have an important game and one that is by no means easy, as Udinese are in good shape and coming off two consecutive victories,” said Inzaghi in his Press conference.

“They are motivated, feeling confident and consolidated their position after a difficult start to the season. We need to win at all costs.

“I know Gigi Del Neri well and Udinese are going to play a very physical game. It’s important for us to keep the run going to 10 straight wins in all competition.”

Immobile remains in doubt after missing Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League victory over Nice with a muscular issue.

“He still has a few problems, but did take part in training yesterday. We’ll evaluate the situation, as he is an extremely important player who only missed one game under my tenure and that was through suspension. He did seem better this morning.

“If Immobile doesn’t start, then something will certainly change in the tactics, as we’d be playing without our reference point in attack.

“Felipe Caicedo had a problem on Thursday and will be out for two to three weeks. I have Luis Nani who can adapt to more or less any situation, so we’ll see.”

Lazio also need to be extra careful around Immobile so close to Italy’s World Cup play-offs against Sweden on November 10 and 13.

“Immobile is 27 years old, so he knows his own body and what it can do. Naturally, all Italians hope he can lead Italy to the World Cup.

“Lazio are no longer a surprise. We want to confirm our status from last season and the current campaign, to keep improving and realise this is not the end point.”

