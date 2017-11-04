Sampdoria send Genoa spiralling

By Football Italia staff

Gaston Ramirez and Fabio Quagliarella both scored from Duvan Zapata assists, as Sampdoria plunged rivals Genoa into crisis with a 2-0 result.

Grifone Coach Ivan Juric is at serious risk of the sack now, having slipped into the bottom three and lost the third consecutive Derby della Lanterna.

The ‘hosts’ paid a heavy price for poor finishing, particularly with Gianluca Lapadula, whereas Colombia international Duvan Zapata was decisive.

His flick sent Ramirez through to dink the opener over Mattia Perin, then late on he drew the goalkeeper out to roll across for Quagliarella.

Sampdoria have 23 points from 11 games and still have a match in hand to be played against Roma.

