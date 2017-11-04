Ballardini favourite for Genoa job

By Football Italia staff

Davide Ballardini is the favourite to take over if Genoa sack Ivan Juric, ahead of Massimo Oddo and Walter Mazzarri.

The Grifone are stuck in the relegation zone after just six points from 12 Serie A rounds, including Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to local rivals Sampdoria.

Juric confessed in his post-match comments that “the possibility of dismissal was already in the air” and a decision is expected tomorrow morning.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the favourite to replace Juric is Ballardini, who has already come to Genoa’s rescue twice before.

He arrived in place of Gian Piero Gasperini in November 2010 to finish the season in 10th place, but was not kept on by President Enrico Preziosi.

Ballardini took over from Gigi Del Neri in January 2013 and ensured safety, but again clashed with Preziosi over the transfer strategy.

Other candidates for the Genoa bench now are ex-Pescara Coach Oddo and former Watford, Inter and Napoli tactician Mazzarri.

