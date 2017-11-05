Official: Genoa sack Juric

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have officially fired Coach Ivan Juric after just six points from 12 Serie A rounds, with Davide Ballardini expected to come in.

The final straw proved to be a 2-0 defeat to local rivals Sampdoria in the Derby della Lanterna on Saturday evening.

Juric confessed in his post-match comments that “the possibility of dismissal was already in the air” thanks to some disastrous results.

The Grifone won only one match, drew three and lost eight this season, but also failed to find the net in seven of those games.

This is the second time 42-year-old Juric has been fired by Genoa, as he was already at the helm from June 2016 to February 2017, before returning to the club on April 10.

He spent much of his playing career with the Rossoblu from 2006 to his retirement in 2010.

Although there is no announcement yet, it's widely reported that Ballardini will take over.

It'll be a return for Ballardini, who has already come to Genoa’s rescue twice before.

He arrived in place of Gian Piero Gasperini in November 2010 to finish the season in 10th place, but was not kept on by President Enrico Preziosi.

Ballardini took over from Gigi Del Neri in January 2013 and ensured safety, but again clashed with Preziosi over the transfer strategy.

