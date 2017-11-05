Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, including Inter-Torino, Fiorentina-Roma, Chievo-Napoli, Juventus-Benevento, Sassuolo-Milan.

We begin at San Siro at 11.30 GMT, as second-placed Inter aim to continue their unbeaten record this season against a Torino side finding its way back with the return of hitman Andrea Belotti.

There’s a packed schedule at 14.00 GMT, with leaders Napoli visiting Chievo at the Bentegodi amid injury problems, while Juventus host bottom of the table Benevento.

Roma go to Fiorentina aiming to maintain their 100 per cent Serie A away record this season, but come up against a Viola side riled up by their shock defeat to Crotone last week.

Lazio might have to do without both first-choice centre-forwards when they host Udinese, while Cagliari-Verona is a relegation tussle.

At 17.00 GMT, Atalanta are on the verge of qualification for the Europa League knockouts, but their Serie A form hasn’t been as good, so it’s a real test against SPAL.

And at 19.45 GMT, all eyes turn to the Mapei Stadium, where Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella is hanging in the balance against Sassuolo.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

