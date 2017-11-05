Montella job on the line

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella’s future as Milan boss will reportedly be at stake when the Rossoneri face Sassuolo this evening.

The San Siro side visit the Neroverdi on the back of a run of just two wins in nine matches in all competitions.

They sit in eighth place in the Serie A table and are in danger, even at this early stage of the season, of falling out of contention for European qualification for the next campaign.

The pressure has been growing on Montella in recent weeks and, according to Corriere dello Sport, he will be sacked if Milan fail to win tonight’s match.

The former Fiorentina boss insisted in his pre-match Press conference that he ‘feels the full trust of the club.’

However, the Italian daily claims that the ‘truth’ is that Montella will be fighting to save his job tonight. Should the Rossoneri fail to deliver the required result, the Rossoneri hierarchy will use the international break to remove and replace their Head Coach.

Should the 43-year-old leave, it has been suggested that club legend Rino Gattuso could take over on a temporary basis.

