De Zerbi wants ‘dignified’ Streghe

By Football Italia staff

Roberto De Zerbi hopes Benevento can play a ‘dignified’ game when they visit Juventus today.

The Streghe have lost all 11 of their Serie A matches so far this season and face a daunting trip to face Max Allegri’s defending champions this afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the match at the Juventus Stadium, the new Benevento Coach insisted his team need to believe they can get a result.

“I want us to play a dignified match in Turin, regardless of the result,” De Zerbi told a Press conference.

“Every match starts at 0-0. If we didn’t dream of getting a result, we would stay at home.

“We will go there with absolute humility, but with desire and courage too.”

De Zerbi added that regardless of today’s outcome, the international break will provide his side with a chance to start afresh.

“Then, from the Sassuolo game, a new season will start. It won’t be decisive, but it will be the match to start a journey.

“I hope to have everyone available in great condition.”

