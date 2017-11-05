Gasp pleased with Atalanta progress

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini is pleased with Atalanta’s Serie A and Europa League progress as they prepare to face SPAL.

La Dea all but secured qualification to the Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday, while they currently sit tenth in Italy’s top flight.

However, ahead of today’s encounter with Leonardo Semplici’s team, Gasperini warned his side they will have to maintain their concentration after a hectic recent fixture schedule.

“The match against SPAL definitely presents some pitfalls, like all matches in our League,” the experienced tactician told a Press conference.

“To get points in Serie A you always need to give your best. We know a positive result would be very important for our journey.

“We need to keep our concentration high. I am happy with how the team is doing, both in the League and Europa League.

“These boys are doing a lot and the fans are giving them a strong backing.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.