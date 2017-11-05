Semplici: ‘SPAL have gained confidence’

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Semplici says SPAL are more confident heading into today’s match with Atalanta, having beaten Genoa last week.

The Ferrara side had lost seven of their previous eight Serie A games prior to last weekend’s victory over the Griffone.

However, Semplici claims his team’s second victory of the season has given his players renewed belief about their chances of staying in Italy’s top flight.

“The win did the boys good,” the Coach commented at a Press conference. “They have had one of the best weeks of training they have had this season.

“Against Genoa we gained confidence and showed we can interpret the match in different ways, according to the moment and the opposition.”

Semplici also paid tribute to his side’s opponents today.

“They are an extraordinary team, especially at home, with a noisy backing.

“They are giving a lot of players to the national team. In the last two years they have had great results and they play together.”

