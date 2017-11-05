Maran ‘convinced’ of Chievo chances

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran is ‘convinced’ his Chievo side can upset the odds to claim a shock win over Napoli.

The Flying Donkeys have lost their last two Serie A matches and face a Partenopei team with 10 wins and 32 goals from their opening 11 League fixtures of the season.

“We want to end this negative run,” Maran told his pre-match Press conference. “We have conceded more goals than we deserved and taken less points.

“The problem is we face Napoli, who are doing extraordinary things.

“The task will be very difficult, but we need to be convinced we can get a result.

“It will need courage against a team very difficult to play against. We can’t be passive and we need to go looking for the ball with purpose.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.