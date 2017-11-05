Line-ups: Inter-Torino

Inter continue their tried and trusted approach against stuttering Torino, as Mauro Icardi goes head-to-head with Andrea Belotti.

It kicks off at San Siro at 11.30 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens from all eight Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri have been a revelation under Luciano Spalletti, dropping points only with draws against Napoli and Bologna, sitting pretty in second place.

The lack of European commitments has given them the freedom to avoid squad rotation and injuries, so Spalletti picks the same starting XI for the fifth game in a row.

That has Matias Vecino and Roberto Gagliardini in midfield, with Antonio Candreva, Borja Valero and Ivan Perisic fanning out behind Icardi.

There had been some concerns over Perisic due to a bruised thigh, leaving Eder on standby, but the Croatia international is able to start.

Marcelo Brozovic and Joao Cancelo have shaken off their injury worries, but are still only on the bench.

As for Torino, they got back on track last week with a slender victory over Cagliari and it’s probably no coincidence that was also the first game for hitman Belotti after a month out.

Il Gallo will be eager to test his fitness and form, as it’s the last match before Italy visit Sweden for the World Cup play-off.

Antonio Barreca is out injured and Lyanco not fully fit, but Tomas Rincon returns from suspension to bolster the midfield.

Nicolas Andre Burdisso gets a surprise start against his former club, replacing Emiliano Moretti.

Mihajlovic also scrapped the 4-2-3-1 system last week for a return to 4-3-3, with Adem Ljajic (a former Inter player) and Iago Falque.

It’s a return to San Siro for full-back Cristian Ansaldi, who wore the Nerazzurri jersey last season.

Mihajlovic considered this stadium home as both a player and assistant manager to Roberto Mancini.

The Granata have won two of their last three trips to San Siro. Entertainment is expected, as the last three meetings between these sides provided 10 goals, home and away.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Padelli, Berni, Joao Cancelo, Joao Mario, Ranocchia, Karamoh, Santon, Eder, Dalbert, Brozovic

Torino: Sirigu; De Silvestri, N’Koulou, Burdisso, Ansaldi; Obi, Rincon, Baselli; Iago Falque, Belotti, Ljajic

Torino bench: Milinkovic-Savic, Ichazo, Molinaro, Valdifiori, Acquah, Niang, Gustafson, Edera, Berenguer, Moretti, Boyè, Lyanco

