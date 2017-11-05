Milan eye Conte-Chelsea row

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella could be sacked if Milan lose to Sassuolo this evening and they might even tempt Antonio Conte from Chelsea early.

The Rossoneri have struggled badly this season, with five wins, a draw and five defeats in Serie A.

They are also still top of their Europa League group, despite two consecutive 0-0 draws against AEK Athens.

It is widely reported that Montella will be axed if he fails to get the better of Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium this evening.

The only real candidate to replace him is current Primavera youth team boss Gennaro Gattuso, who would be a caretaker until a more suitable name can be found.

It’s no secret that Milan have two ideal men for the role: Conte and Carlo Ancelotti.

While Ancelotti is technically available after his dismissal by Bayern Munich, he made it clear on numerous occasions that he intends to take the rest of the season off rather than take on another project halfway through.

Conte is under contract with Chelsea, but that situation might not last very long.

According to the Express, the former Juventus and Italy tactician has an increasingly tense rapport with the club and his players, so much that they won’t rule out an early dismissal.

The 3-0 Champions League defeat to Roma proved a massive blow midweek and today they go head-to-head with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in the Premier League.

Club owner Roman Abramovich made a very rare visit to the training ground yesterday, which is seen as a sign of the huge problems.

The Sun also reported that Conte had a blazing row with defender David Luiz and could drop him against Manchester United.

If Conte were to be fired, it’s not entirely out of the question that he could simply move straight on to the Milan bench, or at least work in an unofficial role with Gattuso until he can take over permanently next season.

